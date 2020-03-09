Multan ensures place in play-offs

ISLAMABAD: With a win against Islamabad United at the Pindi Stadium Sunday, Multan Sultans have ensured a place in the play offs of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020. Multan Sultans became the first team to ensure qualification as they thumped Islamabad United in a rain reduced nine-over match at the Pindi Stadium as on Sunday. The nine wicket victory further consolidated Sultans’ stay at the top of the HBL PSL 2020 points table. They now have 11 points after seven games (five wins, one no-result, one loss) and are guaranteed a place in the play-offs which will feature the top-four teams at the end of the group stage. United who have a mere seven points after nine games, have an uphill task ahead to ensure play-off qualification, they would not only need to win their last match (vs Karachi Kings on 14 March) but might also have to rely on other results for progress to the play-offs’ stage.