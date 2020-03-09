Nasir clinches another squash title

KARACHI: Nasir Iqbal clinched the title of Meraj Ltd. Sindh Open Squash Circuit-II at Sindh Rangers Squash Complex here on Saturday.

In the final of men’s category, Nasir thrashed Noor Zaman 11-4, 11-4, 11-5 in 19 minutes to claim the title of this $1500 PSA Satellite Tour.

Earlier, in the semi-finals, Nasir smashed Amaad Fareed 11-2, 11-3, 11-5 in 18 minutes and Noor beat Zahir Shah 6-11, 11-4, 8-11, 11-4, 11-8 in 33 minutes.

This was Nasir’s second PSA title in this series of five international satellite events being organised in Karachi from March 3-16.