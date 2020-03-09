Pakistan yet to restrict sportspeople’s movement despite coronavirus outbreak

KARACHI: Pakistan has not yet issued any travel advisory to foreign players coming to Pakistan despite the outbreak of coronavirus.

It has been learnt that 17 foreign players are coming to play the $30,000 CAS International Squash Championship that is scheduled in Islamabad from April 3-7. And they are coming from countries that have confirmed coronavirus cases according to World Health Organization such as Germany (795 cases), Japan (455 cases), Austria (104 cases), Malaysia (93 cases), Egypt (48 cases), and Portugal (21 cases).

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the country has not issued any travel advisory yet in this regard. “No, we have not any travel advisory yet. We are monitoring the situation and it will be decided in case of any development,” said Aisha Farooqui while talking to ‘The News’.

A number of international squash events have been either cancelled or postponed because of coronovirus and many countries have issued travel advisories in this regard.

India on March 3 suspended all visas issued to the citizens of Italy, Iran, South Korea, and Japan who were to participate in the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun scheduled in New Delhi from March 15-26. It has also suspended visas of all those who travelled to the above mentioned countries or China after February 1.

Meanwhile, Professional Squash Association (PSA) has authorised the government of Pakistan to decide about this international squash event. “At this stage, it is down to the government to decide whether sporting events should happen [or not],” Tour Assistant PSA Megan Somers told this correspondent.

It is pertinent to mention here that four players from Hong Kong are also participating in this event.