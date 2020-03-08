Credit for US, Taliban peace deal goes to PTI govt: NA speaker

MARDAN: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Saturday said credit for the successful negotiations between the Afghan Taliban and the United States (US) goes to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He was addressing the prize distribution function at a private school and later talking to the media.

Asad Qaiser added the peace agreement was signed between the Taliban and the US after 19 years of war in Afghanistan.

He added that a peaceful Afghanistan was dream of millions of Afghans.

Peaceful Afghanistan would guarantee the stability of the neighbouring countries particularly Pakistan, he added.

Asad Qaiser said that private educational institutions played a key role in educating the youth.

He added that Rashakai Industrial Zone would bring an economic revolution in Mardan and the rest of the province.

The PTI government was striving to eliminate corruption from all the institutions, he went on to add.