Seven more die in rain-related incidents in KP

PESHAWAR: Seven more deaths were caused by rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, raising the death toll to 17 while the number of injured jumped to 37.

A total of 49 houses were damaged in the rains over the past four days, two of them completely and 47 partially in different districts of the province. The intermittent rain continued for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), 17 deaths, including three women and 14 children, have been confirmed so far in roof or room collapse incidents due to heavy rains.

Two women and four children were killed in a roof collapse incident in Mardan, two children in Peshawar, two in Charsadda, and one in Buner.

In Nowshera, two children were killed while seven others sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident in Talab Koroona village.

The children were identified as 10-year-old Farhad and six-year-old Reshma.

A woman and three children were killed in a wall collapse incident in Khwazakhela tehsil in Swat.

Those injured included a man, three women and five children in Mardan, a woman and six children in Peshawar, seven children in Charsadda, a man, woman and five children in Nowshera, a child in Bajaur, a woman in Buner, a woman and three children in Swat and a woman in Upper Dir. Two houses, one each in Swat and Torghar, were completely damaged The partially damaged houses were located in Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera, Buner, Mohmand, Khyber, Bajaur, Swat, Upper Dir, Malakand, Battagram, Torghar, Orakzai and North Waziristan.

A school building was partially damaged in Swat.

The PDMA provided relief items including tents and mats to the rain affectees in Mardan and Charsadda while compensation amount was handed over to the victim family in Nowshera.

According to the Meteorological Department, widespread rains and windstorm lashed different districts of KP, Punjab and Kashmir on Saturday.

Snowfall was also reported in Swat. Malam Jabba received 27 and Kalam 14 inches snowfall.

Widespread rains and wind-thunderstorm occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir and Islamabad.

Malam Jabba received 95 millimeter rain, Balakot 47, Kakul 32, Saidu Sharif 25, Dir (Upper 25, Lower 20), Cherat 24, Pattan 23, Kalam 22, Tahkt Bhai 11, Peshawar (City 08, A.P 06), Mirkhani 04, Parachinar 03, Drosh 01, Punjab: Attock 24, Murree 18, Islamabad (Z.P 16, Saidpur, A.P 15, Golra, Bokra 09), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 10, Chaklala 09), Kasur, Chakwal 06, Lahore 06, Khanewal, Mangla 05, and Jhang, Faisalabad and Narowal 03,

Sialkot received 01, Toba Tek Singh, Gujaranwala 02, Gujrat, Joharabad, Hafizabad, Bhakkar, Multan, Bahawalnagar 01, Kashmir and Muzaffarabad 26, Rawalakot 24, Garhi Dupatta 17 and Kotli 05.

The Met office forecast more intermittent rain and snowfall over the high hills in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan today (Sunday).