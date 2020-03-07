Police arrest ‘Murshad’ gang members

Rawalpindi : The Police, taking action against gangsters active in Rawalpindi, held five members of Murshad Gang.

Three members of Murshad Gang were arrested on Wednesday, while on the information from detainee culprits of Murshad Gang, two members of Murshad Gang were also arrested here on Thursday by police team of Jatli Police station (Chakwal).

During preliminary investigation, the detained members of Murshad Gang confessed to various crimes including robbery, dacoity and snatching. Police shifted all the five detained members of Murshad Gang to jail for identification parade.

SP Sadar Circle Ziadudin Ahmed termed the arrest of the Murshad Gang as major achievement on part of Jatli Police stating that, arrest of this gang will prove major success to arrest other culprits and their facilitators.

SP Sadar also underlined that all the legal requirements will be utilised to punish members of this gang, which has become a symbol of terror in the area a d use to make different crimes in district Rawalpindi.

CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younis also lauded efforts of SP Sadar and police personnel of Jatli Police station for arrest of Murshad Gang.