Pakistan not to force organisers for hosting Asia Cup: Mani

ISLAMABAD: PCB chairman Ehsan Mani said Pakistan would not force organisers on Asia Cup hosting more due to the fact that smaller nations would lose finances required for the uplift the game in their respective countries.

In a briefing with the National Assembly Standing Committee on IPC, Mani said he would not force organisers on Asia Cup hosting the event at all cost. “There are so many new cricket playing nations in Asia and they required funds for that. The organisers get that funds by hosting Asia Cup. In case India stays out, it is unlikely that Asian Cricket Council (ACC) would generate required funds. Thus, we have decided not to force organisers to host Cup in Pakistan.” Mani said the PCB has proved that Pakistan can run big time cricket without India. “We have been hosting international events and PSL also. We have proved that we can host these events without any outside help.” Some of IPC Committee members however were concern on the presence of Indian producers and company during the PSL opening ceremony. “ PTV Sports does not have the required standard that can stage such a huge opening ceremony. I have been pleading for the uplift of PTV Sports standard but to no avail. PTV Sports required technical as well as other improvements which has not been happening.