Mardan bar holds reception to laud police performance

MARDAN: The District Bar Association held a reception for Mardan police to appreciate their performance in maintaining law and order.

On the occasion, district bar president Asif Iqbal and other bar members presented a souvenir to District Police Officer Sajjad Khan to acknowledge his services. Speaking to the ceremony, district bar president Asif Iqbal appreciated the role of police in the recent incident in courts where the police prevented a hired assassin from escaping after committing a murder. He added that the lawyer community of the district would provide support to the Mardan police in maintaining peace in the area. H also lauded the decline in crime rate in the district and the special desks set up by Mardan police to tackle the cases of land grabbers, usurers and drug peddlers during campaigns against them. In his speech on the occasion, DPO Sajjad Khan said the police force was making efforts to protect the life and property of citizens. “I am proud of heading the police force of Mardan district where we are always ready to conduct search and strike operations where needed,” he added. He also said that the lawyers have a key role in the criminal justice system as on the one hand, the police arrest the anti-social elements and the lawyers then play their role for the dispensation of justice. He also assured to increase the number of lawyers in the dispute resolution councils (DRCs) to make them more effective. He also asked the lawyer community to support the police in discouraging ice drug abuse in Mardan. “Efforts should be focused on ensuring that ice smugglers are handed stricter punishments after their arrests,” he added.