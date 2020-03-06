A rare treat for music lovers

Islamabad : Mausikaar Trust for the preservation and promotion of music held its second program of the year at residence of member, Prof and Mrs Zaheer Abbasi and it was well attended because of the well-known artistes who performed. The right ambience had been created by the hosts for a semi classical evening of music – giving the ambience of a proper ‘mehfil’ which is always enjoyed by music lovers. Most members and their guests arrived on time and socialized during the hi tea which was served before everyone settled down to enjoy the music and ‘ghazals’.

President Mausikaar Dr Seema welcomed the guests; thanked the hosts for their contribution towards the promotion of our musical heritage; said a few words about Mausikaar and introduced the artistes – well known flutist, Salman Adil; Sarfaraz Khan, who teaches at the PNCA on the ‘tabla’ and Prof Mahfooz Khokar, who is visiting Pakistan these days.

The program began with Salman Adil playing some classical numbers followed by popular ones; so there was something for everyone to enjoy. He was a pupil of Ustad Baber Ali and has been performing for over twenty years both at home and abroad.

Mahfooz Khokhar spoke about his Ustad Abdul Qadir Piarung and his own books of five volumes on classical music published by Lok Virsa before taking the stage, so to say. He sang ghazals that have been composed by him - some known and others less so – in his classical, unique style, while also adding a couple of compositions of Hazrat Amir Khusrao to his repertoire.

The audience was also treated to some compositions of new poetry from Pakistani poets in the UK such as Mannan Qadeer Mannan; Ishtiaq Zain, Muzaffar Ahmed Muzaffar, Saleem Figar, Kamran Zubair and Aqeel Danish. In the end he sang, ‘raag Khokhar’ in ‘chaturang’, style (a type of composition in sub-continental classical music. The word basically means four colours and it incorporates four different styles) which was quite unique and was a treat to listen to. The program was appreciated with applause and vocal praise and most of the audience stayed till the very end.