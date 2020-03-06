IOs educated on investigation through computer, mobiles

Rawalpindi : Investigative Officers (IOs) of Rawalpindi police region were educated on range of crimes committed through computers, mobiles, USB and digital media.

With assistance of Punjab Forensic Science Agency, Lahore, lecture for IOs of Rawalpindi Division Police including investigative officers of District Rawalpindi, Attock, Jehlum and Chakwal was arranged at RPO office Rawalpindi through video link from Punjab Forensic Science Agency expert.

On special instructions of RPO Rawalpindi Sohail Habib Tajik, lecture is being held at RPO Office to educate Investigative Officers of Rawalpindi Division on modern forensic investigation skills every week.

In this regard, IOs of Rawalpindi District attended the lecture at RPO office while IOs from Chakwal, Jehlum and Attock attended the lecture in their respective districts offices through video link.

Computer Forensic expert Muhammad Nayyar Mustafa deliver lecture here on Wednesday on the topic of Computer related crimes and scope of Computer Forensic Department to trace the criminal activities made through computer and other such gadgets.

IOs were informed intensity of crimes made through computers and how a competent police investigating officer should collect evidence and ensure safety of such evidences.