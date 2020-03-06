Seven Afghan nationals held

JHANG: City police Thursday arrested seven Afghan nationals who entered Pakistan on visit visas but established here their businesses. Police during checking of visa documents found that Afghan Raza Gull, Usman, Muhammad Ullah, Aashiq, Gull Wali, Mashook and Farid came here on visit visas but they established their businesses here. The police have registered a case against the Afghans under Foreign Act. District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Raza Khan has directed SDPOs and SHOs of all circles of the district to revisit their search reports about Afghans and other countries’ citizens’ availability for further course of action.