Rain, hailstorm inundate wheat fields

BAHAWALPUR: Widespread rain across the Bahawalpur division and intermittent hailstorm in some areas from dawn to dusk inundated thousands of acres of standing wheat crop and turned the weather chilly on Thursday.

People again resorted to coats and jackets. According to agriculture expert, further rain spell would be dangerous for wheat crop. Till the filing of the news story, rain was reported in Minchinabad, Sadiqabad, Haroonabad, Fort Abbas, Chishtian, Bahawalnagar, Hasilpur, Khairpur Tamiwali, Bahawalpur, Yazman, Ahmadpur East, Liaqatpur, Khanpur and Sadiqabad.

MOOT ON TEACHING, LEARNING BEGINS: The third International Conference on Teaching and Learning began at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur on Thursday.

Some 300 delegates from Belgium, Canada, UK and Pakistani universities are participating in the moot being held in collaboration with the Punjab Higher Education Commission. IUB VC Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob inaugurated the event. Prof Dr Muhammad Mukhtar, Vice Chancellor, National Skills University Islamabad delivered keynote address on teaching workplace skills.

The VC in his address said new paradigms are shrinking our world. innovations are the intersection of ideas. Information and communication technologies are emerging tools to transfer knowledge for better and result-oriented teaching and learning. The future research would be based upon the exploration of the impact of Information Communication Technology on students’ learning achievements.

The IUB has been playing a significant role to help the region by capacity building of the faculty and students since its establishment in 1975. We are open to the community by introducing several civic service and co-curricular activities. Prof Dr Akhtar Ali, Dean Faculty of Education, Prof Dr Irshad Hussain, Chairman, Department of Education and Dr Abid Shahzad, Founder and Chief Organiser of the conference also spoke on the occasion.