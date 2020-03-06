Two boys commit suicide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Two boys Thursday committed suicide over financial problems on Thursday.Sajid Ali of Chak 253/RB, New Abadi, was jobless for a long time. He ended his life by hanging himself with a ceiling fan.Suleman Ahmed consumed acid and was shifted to a hospital where he died.Meanwhile, five people, including four women attempted suicide over domestic problems.
