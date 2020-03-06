close
Fri Mar 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 6, 2020

Two boys commit suicide

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 6, 2020

FAISALABAD: Two boys Thursday committed suicide over financial problems on Thursday.Sajid Ali of Chak 253/RB, New Abadi, was jobless for a long time. He ended his life by hanging himself with a ceiling fan.Suleman Ahmed consumed acid and was shifted to a hospital where he died.Meanwhile, five people, including four women attempted suicide over domestic problems.

Latest News

More From Pakistan