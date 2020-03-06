Business reforms discussed

LAHORE :A knowledge sharing session regarding ‘Ease of Doing Business’ was held between Punjab Planning & Development Board personnel and officers of the Sindh government at P&D Complex here Thursday.

Provincial Secretary of Investment Department, Sindh, Najam Shah was leading the delegation. The main agenda of the visit was to understand the working of the Punjab government. Secretary P&D Board Imran Sikandar Baloch welcomed and briefed the dedication about the commitment of the Punjab government in its continuous effort for bringing improvement and ensuring implementation of its ‘Ease of Doing Business’ policy in the province. Programme Director, Programme Implementation Unit Ali Jalal explained the delegation for bringing institutional structural reforms. Furthermore, the officials were informed about the reforms implemented under starting a business, dealing with construction permit, registering property and getting electricity indicator by the Punjab government to simplify business processes and improve the overall business environment in the province. In the session, the delegates were briefed about the communication drive which is adopted by the Punjab government in disseminating the initiatives to the private sector. Provincial Secretary, Investment Department Sindh, Najam Ahmad Shah lauded the efforts of the Punjab government in terms of their working on the reforms for Ease of Doing Business in Punjab.

Traffic police, LCCI: The City Traffic Police and Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) will work hand-in-hand to make the traffic free from hassle in the City while the business community would be facilitated on licensing problems and other issues. It was agreed at a meeting between LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and the Lahore chief traffic officer at the LCCI on Thursday. LCCI Vice-President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, former President Mian Shafqat Ali, Sheheryar Ali and Khamis Saeed Butt were also present.