Morocco and Nigeria added to highest doping risk list: AIU

PARIS: Morocco and Nigeria were on Thursday added to the list of countries at highest doping risk by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), less than five months from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Countries worldwide are classified by the AIU in three categories - A, B and C - according to the level of doping risk to the sport, with category A having the highest doping risk to the sport and category C the lowest. Morocco and Nigeria join Bahrain, Belarus, Ethiopia, Kenya and Ukraine as having category A status. Russia has been banned over doping since November 2015.