Peasants stage sit-in at Mepco HQ

MULTAN: Hundreds of peasants Thursday staged a sit-in at Multan Electric Power Company headquarters for hours and locked its entry gates against high power tariff of agriculture tube wells. Farmers led by Pakistan Kissan Ittehad chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Anwar in tractor-trolleys reached at the Mepco headquarters on Khanewal Road in the afternoon and parked their trolleys, restricting free flow of traffic, blocked all roads. Talking to reporters, the farmers said accused the government of backing down from the lowest electricity tariff for agriculture.