Arbab Rahim tests his luck in Umerkot by-poll

SUKKUR: As many as 13 candidates, including former chief minister Sindh Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim, have submitted their nomination papers to contest the PS-52 Umerkot by-elections on April 15, 2020. The seat was vacated following the death of PPP MPA Sindh Ali Mardan Shah.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had rescheduled the date of polling after the Sindh High Court ordered them to be held on April 15. The total numbers of voters in the PS-52 constituency are 150,415 including 68,911 female and 81,504 male voters. The candidates have launched their election campaigns. Political analysts are predicting a close contest between PPP candidate Amir Ali Shah and PTI candidate supported by GDA, Arbab Ghulam Rahim. Syed Ali Mardan Shah had secured 52,647 votes, while Arbab Ghulam Rahim could only muster 32,148 votes out 138,003 registered voters.

The former chief minister Sindh accused the late PPP leader Syed Ali Mardan Shah of rigging in the previous elections. Rahim said in the 2018 general elections, he had contested elections from three various constituencies. He said now the people of Sindh, especially those of Umerkot, were tired of PPP and his victory would be certain.

Addressing a public gathering, Ali Mardan Shah's son Syed Amir Ali Shah said his father served the people for the last 41 years, and remained loyal to the party and its leadership despite all odds. He said his opponents do not have any local candidate, therefore, the GDA and PTI have brought Arbab Ghulam Rahim from the district Tharparkar who was destined to be defeated.