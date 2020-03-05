SLS students win prizes in art competition

Islamabad : More than 1,100 students from Sadeeqa’s Learning System (SLS) Montessori & High School participated in The Little Art’s 9th season of ArtBeat - National Child Art Competition & Exhibition, says a press release.

Over a dozen of young artists from SLS were invited to receive certificates and prizes at the opening ceremony and exhibition. The opening ceremony took place at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts, Islamabad where a large number of parents and students came to see the exceptional art works of the students. This year’s competition received an overwhelming response with over 7,000 artworks from all across the country.

The jury for this year’s competition consisted of renowned painters, sculptors and visual artists of Pakistan. Following the winning streak of the last two seasons, the SLS students made their teachers and parents proud again as they won cash prizes and were also declared as National Winners. M. Aaliyaan student of SLS, Peshawar Road Montessori Branch stood 1st in age group A and won a cash prize of Rs7,000. He was also declared as the National Winner. Mahrooh Zainab Asif, student of SLS, Islamabad Campus stood second in category B and won a cash prize of 5000 rupees. Out of 71 artworks from the North Region that were chosen for exhibition, 15 were made by the students of SLS School.

The guests of honour for the opening ceremony were Dr. Faisal Arjumand - Curator, Gallery 6 and Talha Ali Kushvaha - Executive Director Lok Virsa, Islamabad. Other guests that were invited to appreciate and award the winners included Muhammad Sajjad Akram - Assistant Professor at NCA Rawalpindi, Group Captain Peter Daulby - British Royal Air Force Naval & Air Adviser, Amina Ansari - Painter & Visual Artist and Zareen Gull — Visual Artist & Research Scholar.The theme of this year’s art competition was ‘Diversity.’