World Engineering Day marked

Islamabad : Institution of Engineers, Pakistan, Rawalpindi-Islamabad Centre (IEP-RIC) on Wednesday marked the UNESCO World Engineering Day for sustainable development in various areas, like Renewable Energy technologies.

A special event was arranged on the occasion here at the IEP-RIC ‘s office to highlight the significance of the Day and apprise the young engineers as how to keep high the prescribed standards of the quality work in the field of engineering.

This was the follow up of the UNESCO 40th General Conference, held in November 2019 that had adopted a resolution to celebrate the Day.

The 4th March 1968 was founding day of World Federation of Engineering Organizations (WFEO) and it had proposed in 2018 to declare 4th March as World Engineering Day.

Those who addressed the event included Chairman IEP-RIC, Engr. Hafiz M. Ehsan-Ul-Haq Qazi and Secretary Gp Captain (r) Engr. Najamuddin, besides the guest speakers Engr. Ahad Nazir, Engr. Frida Javed and Engr Saadat Ali.