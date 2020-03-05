Experts stress care & prevention to cut coronavirus risk factor

MINGORA: The participants of an awareness-raising seminar here on Wednesday said the coronavirus risk factor could be reduced through proper care and prevention.

The seminar was arranged by the Centre for Biotechnology and Microbiology (CBM), University of Swat. It was titled “Coronavirus infection, its prevention and control”. University of Swat Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Jamal Khan was the chief guest.

Prof Dr Hassan Sher, Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences, University of Swat, Prof Dr Jafar Khan, CBM Director, Prof Dr Taj Muhammad Khan, former chief executive and principal, Saidu Medical College, Swat, and Dr Yasir Wahid, Associate Professor, Foundation University Islamabad, were present on the occasion.

The resource persons shared their knowledge and experiences about the coronavirus infection and how this virus could be controlled. The seminar was attended by students, faculty members and the general public. The participants had a very fruitful discussion and scientific interaction with the guest speakers. "The medical experts are working to prepare vaccine to prevent the virus, which seems to be the only solution to cope with this epidemic," said Dr Muhammad Jamal Khan.

He stressed collective efforts to deal with the situation instead of spreading panic in society. "The mortality rate is only two percent, and this disease is curable", said Dr Taj Muhammad Khan.

He hoped the medical experts would cope with the issue as they had done in case of dengue and other related diseases. The seminar was attended through a video link by a health expert from China, Dr Shing Jhing. He shared his input in coping with the epidemic and added that the risk factor could be reduced through proper care and prevention.