Chairman Academy of Letters pledges to focus on regional languages

SUKKUR: Chairman Academy of Letters Pakistan Prof Dr Muhammad Yousuf Khushk has said his first priority was to bring reforms in the system and would focus on all the regional languages as well as re-strengthening and converting the academy into an embassy for scholars.

Addressing a ceremony at Gymkhana Club, Khairpur, organised by Popat Publishing House, Prof Dr Yousuf Khushk said as many as 72 languages are spoken in Pakistan and he will try to focus on all the regional languages specifically. He said he would also assure scholarly links among the regional and international intellectuals to promote national and regional languages.

The chairman said he believed in team work and would like to bring reforms and innovations in the academy for making it more effective to serve the nation. He said he also organised an International Urdu Literature Conference in Shah Abdul Latif University and recognised Urdu Department at Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur.