Another woman in Pakistan acquires coronavirus

Islamabad : With the positive diagnosis of a 45 year-old woman from Gilgit-Baltistan, five people in Pakistan are now confirmed to have acquired Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

The woman, who is being treated at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), is stated to be out of danger. The confirmation came from the PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza, who tweeted, “We now have the 5th confirmed case of COVID-19 in federal areas. Patient is stable and is being managed well. I request the media to respect the privacy of the patient and the family.”

Meanwhile, the Emergency Core Group on COVID-19 met here on Tuesday to take stock of ongoing preparedness and response measures. The meeting was presided over by Dr. Zafar and was also attended by the Executive Director of the National Institute of Health, representatives of the Pakistan Army, and numerous other experts.

“Round-the-clock monitoring is being done and emergency measures are in place to tackle the disease. The Pak-Afghan border at Chaman has been sealed for a week for further strengthening of the surveillance system,” Dr. Zafar apprised the participants. The SAPM assured that fool-proof emergency measures are being taken, and requested all provinces and stakeholders to proactively contribute to ongoing efforts for control of COVID-19. “There is no need to worry; we are keeping a close eye on all aspects,” he stated.

On the contrary, a video circulating on social media exposed the poor state of surveillance and screening at the Taftan border. The video shows the so-called medical camps erected outside Pakistan House in total disarray, with no signs of human resource or medical facilities on site to examine travellers returning home from Iran. The video shows incoming travellers sleeping on the floor, side by side, with no preventive arrangements whatsoever.

“We have no place to sleep, no food, and no water. We were told that we will be facilitated on behalf of the Prime Minister. Where are the promised screening and testing facilities? There are no camps, no doctors, and no diagnostic facilities here. Even prisoners are better off than us; at least they get two square meals a day. All men and women, the young and the elderly, as well as children, have been dumped in one big hallway. What kind of treatment is this? We are being treated as untouchables; they tell us to maintain a distance of at least 3 feet from them when we speak. Shame on the government for lying to us and for suppressing our voices,” states an unnerved young man featured in the video.

“We are citizens of Pakistan. We want our rights,” the man argues, appealing to the Prime Minister and the COAS to dispatch a medical team for investigation so that any person who has acquired COVID-19 can be quarantined, and the rest of them be cleared for return to their respective cities.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has established a 300-bedded temporary quarantine facility for COVID-19 in Islamabad within a record seven days. “All travellers arriving in Pakistan from Iran, China and other countries battling the COVID emergency will be quarantined in this centre for 15 days,” a spokesperson of NDMA informed. The facility also houses a dispensary and a cafeteria. NDMA has additionally acquired three latest scanners at a cost of Rs20 million for screening of passengers; these have been installed at various airports, it has been learnt.