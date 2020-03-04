Moot held at Mardan varsity

MARDAN: Experts at a conference here on Tuesday discussed the steps to increase yield of crops, reduce production cost and maintain soil fertility.

They were speaking a conference titled “Sustainability through vegetation management” which was organized by the Agronomy Department of the Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan.

Dr Kawsar Ali was the chief organizer of the conference. Chairman Agronomy Department, Dr Zafar Hayat Khan was secretary of the conference while Dean Faculty of Life and Chemical Sciences was patron of the conference.

The conference was organized by Agronomy Department of the Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan and the Pakistan Society of Scientific Research in collaboration with the International Journal of Agriculture and Environmental Research and Pakistan Society of Weed Science.

Prof. Dr. Khurshid Khan, the Vice-Chancellor of the Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, while inaugurating the conference welcomed the distinguished foreign delegates and national scientists.