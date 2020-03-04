334 POs arrested in Mardan

TAKHT BHAI: The police arrested 334 proclaimed offenders along with 65 abettors and also recovered weapons and ammunition during a campaign against outlaws in the month of February, an official said on Tuesday.

On the directives of District Police Officer Sajjad Khan, the police conducted search and strike operations in all the three tehsils of the district during February and recovered 32 Kalashnikovs, 16 Kalakovs, 15 rifles, 39 guns, 603 pistols, 60 dynamites, 50 detonators, 600 safety fuses and 9503 bullets of different bores.

In drugs recovery, the police seized 289kg charas, 8796 grams heroin, 5573 grams ice, and 87 liters wine and booked the culprits in the cases. Also in the month, the anti-car lifting cell of Mardan police recovered 10 stolen vehicles in various parts of the district. Speaking to journalists, DPO Sajjad Khan said that there was a two-pronged policing strategy adopted in Mardan district. He said that under proactive policing plan, the police force has been directed to go after criminals and stop crimes while under preventive policing, the police are trying to prevent activities that can lead to crimes.

“Alongside proactive policing, we are also working on preventive policing, under which we have focused attention on unregistered tenants and security audit and inspection of various educational and other institutions and trade centres. Around 129 cases have been lodged against those found responsible for negligence in security as well as unregistered tenants,” the official said.