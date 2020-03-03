20 held for kite-flying

SIALKOT: Police on Monday arrested 20 people on the charge of kite-flying.Kotwali police arrested Bilal and Qadir, Hajipura police arrested Rafique, Nekapura police nabbed Hamza, Ibrahim, Asad and Farooq, Sadar police held Ali Raza and Victor Masih and Uggoki police arrested Ameer Hamza, Gul Islam, Usman, Hammad Shabbir, Faiz Rasool, Yasir, Sufian, Asad Tariq, Imran and Nazir. The police also recovered dozens of kites and roles of string from their custody.Meanwhile, Kotwali police arrested kite seller Ahsan Ali from Paris Road and recovered more than 200 kites and dozens of roles of string from him. The police have registered cases against the accused persons.