Criminal elements in KP Police involved in kidnapping

PESHAWAR: The criminals within the police force were found involved in yet another incident of kidnapping causing embarrassment for the force that is supposed to go after the criminals and provide security to the common man.

The worst thing is that hardly any action was taken against the seniors who are supporting criminal elements within the force by getting them posted and transferred and even approaching the bosses in case these cops ever face any issue.

In the fresh incident, three members of a kidnappers’ gang busted by the Chamkani Police were found to be policemen. They had allegedly kidnapped a contractor from Punjab from the limits of the Chamkani Police Station on February 24. The kidnapped person was later released after payment of ransom.

The police while working out the case busted the gang involved in the kidnapping and arrested its four members. Three of those arrested were found to be policemen of the Capital City Police. They have been identified as Hamid, Wajid and Nauman. They are likely to be dismissed from service after a departmental action.

There have been a number of incidents in the past in which policemen were found involved in criminal activities, including kidnapping, robberies, land-grabbing, misuse of power and other crimes. However, action could not be taken against them allegedly due to support from junior and senior officers.

Despite some action against the police constables involved, hardly any action was taken against their supporters holding senior ranks. Many believe there are still a number of criminals in the force who ought to be found out and action taken against them for earning a bad name for the force.

The incidents have caused a scare among the general public as they believe that the once reformed police force has once again started the old criminal tactics of abducting and implicating innocent people to mint money and settle personal scores.

Last year, three policemen allegedly kidnapped a government employee from the posh Hayatabad town, kept him hostage for hours and let him go after placing heroin in his car to implicate him in a false smuggling case.

Police had to take notice of the incident after the department of the arrested official took a stand and stressed that the held man was innocent. The employee was later acquitted by the court while the policemen involved were arrested and action taken against them.