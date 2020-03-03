Coronavirus suspect shifted to hospital

RAHIMYAR KHAN: A 55-year-old man, who returned from Iran and was suspected of having coronavirus symptoms, was shifted to a special isolation ward at SZMH on Monday.

A special ward was established at Shaikh Zayed Hospital. His samples are sent to Islamabad for tests. Mureed Abbas of Qadirpur visited Iran and on February 8 returned to Pakistan. He was also kept in intensive care for eight days on Pak Iran border.

His blood samples have been dispatched to Islamabad for tests after a special team was constituted and the team members visited his house and transferred him to the Sheikh Zayed Hospital. According to sources, other members of his family will also be screened.

MAN SHOT DEAD: A man was shot dead outside his house over an old enmity on Monday. Kamran of Mohammed Muradpur Sangi was present at his house when he heard a knock at the door and came out where two assailants shot him dead.