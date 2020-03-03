Free surgical face masks distributed among citizens

Chakwal: The campaign to distribute free surgical face masks to the citizens of Chakwal began with a ceremony at D. Watson Chakwal, says a press release. The guest of honor for the event was Maheen Fahim Abbasi, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG), Chakwal.

On the occasion, she said that the initiative of the D. Watson Group to provide free surgical face mask to the people in support of Chakwal’s district administration and the protection of the people in connection with the spread of the Corona virus is a worthy compliment. She sincerely thanked Mr. Bakhtawari.

She said that the district administration of Chakwal is taking all possible steps on its own, but it has been a great pleasure that D. Watson has taken the initiative to serve the people and hope that other businessmen and philanthropists will also work on it.

Addressing the function, Assistant Commissioner of Chakwal Muzaffar Mukhtar said, “I am very happy that Bakhtawari family started a campaign to distribute free masks in Chakwal after Islamabad and he stands with the district administration to serve the people.”

Qazi Akbar group leader of the Chakwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the occasion said Unfortunately, the business community in Pakistan is not given the status and respect it is given in other countries. Taking this example of distributing free surgical face masks, he said that the society should highlight the positive role of the business community as the country is running on the business community’s tax money.

Addressing the occasion, Zafar Bakhtawari, former President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chairman D.Watons Group said, “The day when two people were diagnosed with the Corona virus in Pakistan and the prices of surgical Mask were increased from the same day.” So we decided that on a daily basis, 5,000 masks would be distributed free to the public in Islamabad and chakwal to help them in the protection of the corona virus.

Zafar Bakhtawari thanked all the visiting guests . the Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Chakwal Mehreen Fahim Abbasi, Assistant Commissioner Chakwal Muzaffar Mukhtar, CEO Health Chakwal Dr. Saadat Ali Khan, District Health officer Chakwal Dr. Muhammad Hassan . Drug Inspector Chakwal Rao Abdul Hamid, Group Leader Chakwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry Qazi Akbar and former president of Chakwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry Khawaja Arif , Khurram Kamran and Hafiz Anjum also Distributed free Surgical face mask and Pamphlet about crona virus in D. Watson Chakwal.