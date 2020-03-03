Thumping win for PU women

LAHORE: The Punjab University (PU) Lahore team outplayed Multan University by 8 wickets in the knock-out round of Inter-University Women Cricket Championship. Gul Firoza of PU won the Player of the Match award for his all-round performance. In the match played at Multan University Ground, Multan team, batting first, scored 105 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in stipulated 20 overs. For PU Lubna Behram and Sidra Hakim captured two wickets. In reply, PU achieved the target in 12.3 overs for the loss of just two wickets. Punjab’s Gul Firoza scored an unbeaten 67, Sadra made 27 and Nada Shahbaz 14. Punjab University coach Saadat Ali gave Gul Firoza player of the match award.