PU to create four posts of pro-VC

LAHORE:In a major development Punjab University’s Academic Council has recommended the creation of four posts of Pro-Vice-Chancellors (PVCs) besides upgrading two institutes to new teaching faculties.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad presided over a meeting in which deans, heads of departments and professors participated. The PU Academic Council recommended creation of seats of Pro-VC Academics, Pro-VC administration, Pro-VC Student Affairs, Pro-VC Resource Mobilization and Dean Internationalization.

In order to improve academic standard and improve international ranking of the university further, the Academic Council, after detailed deliberations, recommended to upgrade Institute of Communication Studies (ICS) to Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, Department of Economics to School of Economics, PU College of Information Technology to Faculty of Information Technology, Department of Special Education to Institute of Special Education, Department of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering to Institute of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering, Department of Urdu to Institute of Urdu, Department of Punjabi to Institute of Punjabi and Urdu Development Committee to Centre for Urdu Development.

The faculty members also congratulated PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad for improvement in international ranking of the university. They said the major changes in the university structure were the need of the hour and these would not only improve university’s international ranking but also produce graduates according to the needs of the market.

Conference: A 3-day international conference “Smart Plantation: An ultimate solution to climate change" started at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) here on Monday.

According to a press release the conference has been organized to highlight the current environmental issues and their possible solutions including green strategies.

Speaking at the inaugural session Syed Yasir Gillani, Chairman Parks & Horticulture Authority, said climate change was one of the crucial and critical global challenges of our time and added the changes were affecting agriculture, further endangering food security, a rise in sea levels and the accelerated erosion of coastal zones.

Dr Farah Khan, Chairperson of Botany Department, talked about the importance of plants. A large number of international and national speakers were invited to present their research work regarding current climate change issues and their ultimate solutions.

patients: Principal PGMI Prof Al-Fareed Zafar said that medical education, research and advanced sciences are an ongoing process in the field of medical science.

More professional help has to be given to the patients by getting these latest skills. He urged the physicians to treat patients as a form of worship and pay special attention to medical ethics in addition to their services especially by young doctors.

Research and development in the field of medical is crucial to enhance the capabilities of young doctors for which medical symposiums are of vital importance. These views were expressed by Principal while addressing the concluding session of Scientific Symposium and Medical Education conference organised by PGMI.