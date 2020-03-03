Pak squash players rise in international rankings

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top five squash players improved their international rankings in March. According to the rankings released by Professional Squash Association (PSA), Tayyab Alsam moved to 48th from 50th place. Asim Khan moved to 72 from 74 and Farhan Mehboob to 97 from 98. Ammad Fareed jumped to 107 from 110 and Farhan Zaman moved to 123 from 127.