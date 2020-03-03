Haroon to undergo minor knee surgery

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top taekwondo fighter Haroon Khan will undergo a minor knee surgery here in a couple of days, a senior official of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) told ‘The News’.

“Yes, we have sent him to Karachi for surgery and in the next couple of days he will undergo a minor knee surgery,” PTF president Col Waseem Ahmed said. “He will return to Islamabad soon after surgery and will take ten days rest before resuming his training.

“He will be fit for the Asian Qualifiers InshaAllah in a couple of weeks,” Waseem said. The Asian Qualifiers, which were earlier scheduled to be held in China, have been shifted to Jordan due to the outbreak of coronavirus and will now be conducted from April 8-12 in Amman.

Pakistan team will leave for Amman either on April 6 or 7. Korean coach Mr Hans is supervising the camp in the federal capital which is being managed by the PTF through its own resources.

Pakistan’s camp, carrying 20 fighters, has been in operation in Islamabad since February 14 for the continental qualifiers. The PTF plans to send two male and one female for the Jordan event.

“Two male and two female fighters can be fielded as per rules. We plan to field two male and one female,” Waseem said. England-based fighter Aneela Ayesha’s performance is also being monitored. “Yes, she is very much under our radar. We have also backed her financially for featuring in European Championship,” Waseem said. About Pakistan Open, Waseem said that the plan is very much there and hopefully a great event would be organised in Islamabad in October. “Certainly we are on track and hopefully a good event will be held,” he said.