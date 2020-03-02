FWO completes repair, renovation work at 10 BHUs in Mardan

PESHAWAR: Four more Basic Health Units (BHUs) in Mardan district were repaired, painted and equipped by the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) as part of its plan to serve the local communities.

The BHU Baizo Kharki, BHU Qasami, BHO Jamal Garhi and BHU Katigarhi in Mardan’s Katlang tehsil were in a bad shape due to lack of maintenance for a long time and on the request of the local elders the FWO decided to carry out repairs and repaint the buildings of these hospitals. The FWO also provided furniture and medical equipment to the BHUs.

This brought to 10 the number of BHUs in Katlang tehsil that were repaired, painted and equipped by the FWO in recent months. The others BHUs that benefited from the FWO initiative are located in Badar Banda (Shamozai), Babozai, Mian Khan, Kohi Barmol, Alo and Dheray.

The FWO had earlier provided furniture, mats, carpets, electricity appliances and educational equipment to 10 government primary schools for boys and girls in Katlang tehsil under the concept of corporate social responsibility. All these schools and BHUs are located along the 81-kilometres long Swat Expressway that has been built by the FWO after getting the contract from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. The four-lane Swat Expressway, which starts from the Karnal Sher Khan Interchange on the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway and ends at Chakdara in Lower Dir district, is due for completion in the next few months though it is already being used by motorists and passenger vehicles.

Functions were held at all the BHUs to celebrate the completion of the repair and renovation work. Village elders, political and social workers, doctors and auxiliary staff and FWO officials attended these events organized under the auspices of Shama Welfare Organization. In their speeches, local elders thanked the FWO for repairing and equipping the BHUs and said they expected it to do more for the people of the area by holding medical camps, undertaking tree plantation campaigns and making sports grounds. In particular, they asked the FWO to repair the link roads and small bridges damaged by the heavy trucks and trailers used by its staff during the construction work of the Swat Motorway.