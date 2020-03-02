South Africa to airlift 151 from China

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa will evacuate 151 citizens from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan within days, the health minister said on Sunday, as the death toll and number of infected worldwide mounted.

The virus has spread to more than 60 countries around the globe -- killing nearly 3,000 people and sickening 87,000 -- prompting the World Health Organization to raise its risk assessment to its highest level.

The decision to airlift the trapped South Africans came after President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday directed the repatriation of those who have asked to return home. "We were asked by the president to start the process immediately -- (so) within seven to 10 days (the evacuation team) must have completed the task," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.