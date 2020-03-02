House attacked with grenade

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: No casualty was reported in a grenade attack on a house in Phase 6 in Hayatabad here Sunday. An official said unidentified attackers hurled a hand-grenade at a house in Phase 6. The explosion caused by the hand-grenade damaged the building, but did not cause any casualty. A house in Gulbahar was also attacked in a similar fashion a day back. The police started investigation.
PESHAWAR: No casualty was reported in a grenade attack on a house in Phase 6 in Hayatabad here Sunday. An official said unidentified attackers hurled a hand-grenade at a house in Phase 6. The explosion caused by the hand-grenade damaged the building, but did not cause any casualty. A house in Gulbahar was also attacked in a similar fashion a day back. The police started investigation.