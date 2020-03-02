PTI’s Naqvi claims PPP planning to abolish KDA

The leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, has alleged that the Sindh government was planning to abolish the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) and form another body with the name of Sindh Urban Rural Development Authority.

Naqvi, who belongs to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), told The News that the Pakistan Peoples Party was likely to table a bill in the provincial legislator to form the new body. He said the PTU would oppose that bill but the PPP had a majority in the Sindh Assembly.

The PTI leader said not a single authority made by Sindh government could work successfully. He names the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, Sindh Building Control Authority, Lyari Development Authority and Malir Development Authority in this regard.

He said the World Bank had been since long time calling for allowing local authorities to collect local taxes but the government did not want that. Naqvi was of the view that the property tax and service tax of Karachi should be collected by the municipal authorities. Regarding the possible new body for urban areas of Sindh, the PTI leader said those who had proposed that wanted to plunder funds for Karachi and Hyderabad.