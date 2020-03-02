Raids under way to arrest man who dropped girl at hospital on Feb 26: police

Police have arrested two friends of a girl who ended her life on February 26 while a hunt has been launched to apprehend the man who took the girl to hospital when she consumed a toxic medicine.

According to the newly-formed Liaquatabad Model Police Station, the girl, Maria, was in a relationship with Adnan and they wanted to tie the knot. The station house officer (SHO), Liaquat Hayat, said an investigation suggested that the girl committed suicide due to a dispute with Adnan over their love affair.

Accompanied by her friend Rimsha, the girl came to the Kohinoor Ground in Azizabad where she became involved in an altercation with Adnan, the police said. Subsequently, the police added, Maria attempted suicide by consuming some toxic medicine after which Adnan took her to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH). Adnan’s two friends, namely Hamza and Habib, also came to the hospital for their help, the police said.

However, when doctor at the ASH did not provide treatment to the girl, she was rushed to a hospital in Jauharabad area, the police said. But when doctors pronounced Maria dead in the hospital, the three men managed to escape the scene, the police added.

SHO Hayat said Adnan provided a wrong mobile number to the hospital administration. When a police team went to the address provided by Adnan to the hospital, they found a mosque instead of a home there which confirmed that Adnan had provided fake address to the hospital, he added.

He said the suspect used different SIM cards to make contact with his friends. The Azizabad police have registered a case on behalf of the state and arrested two fellows of the deceased, namely Rimsha and Hamza. The police are also conducting raids at various places to arrest Adnan.