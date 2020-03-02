14-year-old boy among four dead in accidents

Two people lost their lives in road accidents while a 14-year-old died of electrocution in different areas of the city on Sunday.

According to the Bilal Colony police, 41-year-old Raees, son of Abdur Rehman, died on the spot when his motorcycle was hit by a speedy dumper near Allah Wali Chowrangi.

The body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police said they arrested the dumper driver, namely Noorul Islam, and registered a case against him. The police said the deceased was a resident of Liaquatabad area.

In another accident, 17-year-old Huzaifa lost his life on Khayaban-e-Ittehad. According to the Darakshan police, the victim’s friends who were with him at the time of accident told the police that the deceased could not control his speedy motorcycle and resultantly hit a concrete pillar. The boy died on the spot.

The deceased was a resident of Lines Area, the police said, adding that the body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for an autopsy.