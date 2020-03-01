Iraq postpones confidence vote

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAGHDAD: Iraq´s bitterly divided parliament postponed a vote of confidence in prime minister-designate Mohammad Allawi´s government for a second time on Saturday, as political wrangling continued ahead of a looming deadline.
Parliament speaker Mohammed Halbusi said that the crunch vote, which had already been delayed last week for lack of a quorum.
BAGHDAD: Iraq´s bitterly divided parliament postponed a vote of confidence in prime minister-designate Mohammad Allawi´s government for a second time on Saturday, as political wrangling continued ahead of a looming deadline.
Parliament speaker Mohammed Halbusi said that the crunch vote, which had already been delayed last week for lack of a quorum.