Polio continues to haunt children

SUKKUR/KARACHI: Another child was infected with the life-crippling Poliovirus in Naushahro Feroze, taking the number of polio cases to 23 across the country and once again exposed the efficacy of polio management schemes.

The child Anil Rajar, of Bhirya Road Nausharo Feroz, has been identified as the fresh victim of Poliovirus. His blood samples were sent to the Islamabad for conclusive tests and the focal person confirmed that both the lower limbs of the child were affected due to polio virus.

Confirming this case, the Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) officials described that Rajpar has tested positive for Wild Polio Virus 1 (WPV1), raising the total number of polio positive cases to 23 in the country in 2020.

The PEI officials further identified the child as “28-month old male child from the Bhiria Tehsil of District Naushero Feroz. They confirmed 08-02-2020 as the date of onset of the infection. He had received seven doses of Oral Polio Vaccine, according to parents and the investigation is ongoing,” an official of the Emergency Operation Center (EOC) Sindh said. They said that both the lower limbs of the child were affected due to polio virus.