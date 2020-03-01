Delayed flight hits Quetta hard

ISLAMABAD: Quetta Gladiators fought against all odds to put up a brave show against Multan Sultans on Saturday, raising the level of their game even when the team reached Multan early morning following flight complications.

Gladiators were booked on PIA flight for Multan on Friday evening when after hours of wait at the Islamabad Airport it was revealed that the carrier had cancelled the flight due to bad weather.

The next flight was only scheduled early Saturday morning. Following anxious wait back at hotel, the team again left for the airport half awake, half asleep well before the Saturday dawn and reached Multan hours before the start of the match against Sultans.

“We landed at Multan Airport at around 11am and drove straight to the Multan Stadium instead of going to hotel for much deserved rest. Some of our players did not even have couple of hours sleep due to disturbance in flight. We were asked to reach at the Islamabad Airport early Saturday morning and there were also fear at the back of our mind that whether at all we would be in a position to land in time for the match in Multan. The weather in and around Islamabad had been so bad that chances of anther cancellation were very much there,” one of the officials accompanying the team when contacted said.

He said he was surprised as how these all players got their acts together and started giving their best even without having the required sleep.