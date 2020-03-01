Woman commits suicide in Lahore

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A woman committed suicide by hanging herself with a rope in the Shalimar area on Saturday. The woman was identified as Salma Bibi. It was reported that the woman had ended her life after having a brief exchange of harsh words with her husband Husnain over a domestic issue. The body was shifted to morgue.
LAHORE: A woman committed suicide by hanging herself with a rope in the Shalimar area on Saturday. The woman was identified as Salma Bibi. It was reported that the woman had ended her life after having a brief exchange of harsh words with her husband Husnain over a domestic issue. The body was shifted to morgue.