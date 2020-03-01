close
Sun Mar 01, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
March 1, 2020

Woman commits suicide in Lahore

National

LAHORE: A woman committed suicide by hanging herself with a rope in the Shalimar area on Saturday. The woman was identified as Salma Bibi. It was reported that the woman had ended her life after having a brief exchange of harsh words with her husband Husnain over a domestic issue. The body was shifted to morgue.

