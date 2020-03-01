Residents protest bridge collapse in remote Upper Dir village

DIR: Residents of Gowaldai area of remote Kohistan valley in Upper Dir district on Saturday blocked the main Dir-Kumrat road in protest against the breakdown of a jeepable bridge and also alleged corruption in developmental projects in the area.

Gowaldi Awami Tehreek (GAT) gave the call for the protest, led by Ijaz Anjum, Burhan Safi and others. Long queues of vehicles were seen on both sides of the road.

Four people were injured, two of them seriously, when the Pingas bridge collapsed the other night.

The protesters also burnt tyres on the road, while chanting slogans against the authorities. They said they had been crying for two years that the bridge was in a dilapidated condition and could break anytime but no-one paid any attention to it.

They said the bridge was the lone link between around 24 villages and other parts of the district.

The Tehreek Leaders, including Ibrahim Khan Malizai, Shah Nawaz Khan, and Muhammad Ismail, alleged corruption in developmental projects in the valley. They said that Rs50 millions had been paid to a contractor by the Communication and Works Department for construction of an RCC bridge, adding that in the department documents, the project of the said route was also shown as completed while the RCC bridge had not been made actually.

They also alleged that another Rs50 millions sum was taken in the name of Sundari Link road; however, no work had been done on it.

Afterwards, the assistant commissioner, Sheringal, assured the protesters that the bridge would be repaired immediately and an inquiry initiated. The protesters dispersed later on.