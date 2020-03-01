Importance of civil defence cannot be ignored, says CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in his message on World Civil Defence Day has said that the importance of civil defence institution has increased and its role cannot be ignored in present circumstances.

He said harmonising civil defence institution with modern demands is the prime need of the time.

He said that civil defence institution plays an important role in safeguarding the lives of citizens. He said that the basic purpose of this intuition is to protect the citizens from earthquake, floods or natural calamities and to establish a safe society.

Observing this day is to pay tributes to those people who discharged national responsibility of civil defence and he reiterated the determination of taking all possible steps to further strengthen civil defence institution.