Home Office chief resigns with blast at Priti Patel

LONDON: Britain’s top civil servant at the Home Office has resigned with a stinging attack on Home Secretary Priti Patel, accusing her of "belittling" staff and orchestrating a "vicious" campaign against him.

Sir Philip Rutnam dramatically resigned on Saturday morning, claiming he had been wrongly accused of briefing the media against the Home Secretary and openly held Priti Patel responsible for running a nasty campaign against him and others.

In a scathing statement, Sir Philip claimed his alleged treatment was "part of a wider pattern of behaviour", including Priti Patel reportedly creating "fear" in the department through "belittling people and making unreasonable demands."

He added that the Cabinet Office had offered him a "financial settlement" to "avoid this outcome", but that he had turned that down and instead intends to sue the government for constructive dismissal.

Reading out a statement on BBC News, Sir Philip said, "In the last 10 days I have been the target of a vicious and orchestrated briefing campaign. It has been alleged that I have briefed the media against the Home Secretary. This, along with many other claims, is completely false.”

He went on to say, “The Home Secretary categorically denied any involvement in this campaign to the Cabinet Office. I regret I do not believe her. She has not made the effort I would expect to dissociate herself from the comments. Even despite this campaign, I was willing to effect a reconciliation with the Home Secretary. But, despite my efforts to engage with her, Priti Patel has made no effort to engage with me to discuss this. I believe these events give me very strong grounds to claim constructive, unfair dismissal and I will be pursuing that claim in the courts.”

Sir Philip said he had “encouraged” the Home Secretary to “change her behaviours” as his duties included “protecting the health, safety and well-being” of staff.

He went on to say, “My experience has been extreme but I consider there is evidence that it was part of a wider pattern of behaviour.

“I have received allegations that her conduct has included shouting and swearing, belittling people, making unreasonable and repeated demands. Behaviour that created fear and needed some bravery to call out.”

He added, “I know that resigning in this way will have serious implications for me personally – the Cabinet Office offered me a financial settlement that would have avoided this outcome.

“I am aware that there will continue to be briefing against me now I have made this decision, but I am hopeful that at least it may not now be directed towards my colleagues or the department."

He said that it had been a "very difficult decision", but added, "I hope that my stand may help in maintaining the quality of government in our country."

Priti Patel has been the subject of a string of reports which suggested she had clashed with senior officials and has created a climate of fear in the Home Office. The Sunday Times reported last week that Britain’s top spy agencies no more share top intelligence with her. It was reported that MI5 did not trust her, an accusation seen as very serious because it suggested she was unable to do her job properly.

Ms Patel expressed concern at the “false” claims while allies described her as a “demanding” boss but not a bully.

Media reported on Saturday that Priti Patel is widely disliked by her colleagues. One report said that when the news that Priti Patel had stepped down as international development secretary spread through her department, some civil servants burst into an impromptu singalong of Ding Dong! The Witch is Dead. Media said she is now among the most divisive figures in Westminster.

One official who witnessed Patel at the Department for International Development (DfID) said her behaviour there was “as bad as the stories say”, with staff ranging from her private ministerial office to senior civil servants having “really suffered”.

The official said, “While the word ‘bullying’ is used, with her it’s not really personal, as if she took a dislike to certain people, it was her typical manner. One minute she would come across rude or ungrateful, and another she would be being dismissive or hostile in the face of advice. It was difficult for the people who experienced it.”