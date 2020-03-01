Tauseef Club crush National Gym in Yaum-e-Tashakur match

LAHORE: Tauseef Club won the Yaum-e-Tashaker festival match against National Gym by 347 runs at Mehran Block ground on Thursday.

A fine century by Rahimullah and economical bowling by captain M Sohail (4-14) and Qasim (4-24) were the main features of the match.

Batting first, Tauseef Club scored 441 for seven in 40 overs. Raheemullah’s 146 included 11 sixes and 11 fours. Waqasullah’s 89 included six sixes and nine fours. M Umer (52), M Farooq (56), and M Usman (46 n.o.) were other main scorers. Haseeb claimed 2 for 48 and Shahid 2 for 67.

In reply, National Gym were all out for just 94 in 20.1 overs. Saqlain was their top scorer with 30 runs.