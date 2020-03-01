close
Sun Mar 01, 2020
Jabir wins junior tennis title

LAHORE: Jabir Ali won the Lt Gen Farrukh Khan Memorial Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2020 organised by Punjab Lawn Tennis Association here at PLTA courts at Bagh-e-Jinnah on Saturday.

Jabir Ali beat Faizan Fayyaz 4-6, 7-5, 10-5 in the under-18 final.

In the under-18 doubles final, Zain Ch and Ifham Rana beat Jabir Ali and Ahtesham Arif 4-0,4-0.

In the girls under-18 final, Shimza Durab beat Haniya Minhas 6-2, 6-3.

In under-10 final, Omer Jawad beat Zohaib Afzal Malik 8-4.

WAPDA chairman Lt Gen Muzamil Hussnain distributed prizes among the winners and other participants.

