Waseem to return to action on March 28 in Almaty

KARACHI: Former World Boxing Council (WBC) two-time flyweight world silver champion Mohammad Waseem returns to the ring when he takes on former European champion Ryan Farrag of England in a ranking fight slated to be held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on March 28.

Waseem skipped his March 6 fight, which was scheduled in Dubai, because of lack of preparation.

Farrag, 32, has played 20 bouts with five knock-out wins, losing four with one knock-out.

“My opponent is tough but I am confident I can beat him,” Waseem told ‘The News’ from Islamabad on Saturday.

He underwent a couple of weeks training in Dubai under the supervision of his coach Danny Vaughan.

“We worked on skills,” Waseem said.

When asked whether one month would be enough for him to prepare properly, Waseem said the time was too short. “It’s too short as I have not done any sparring and will need to work harder in the remaining time at my disposal,” the former Asian Games bronze medallist said.

Waseem returned to Islamabad from Dubai on Saturday to apply for Kazakhstan’s visa. “I will apply for Kazakhstan’s visa and will then fly to Glasgow to make a plan. Maybe I go to Spain for training before going to Kazakhstan,” said Waseem, who has 27 days before the fight.

The Quetta-born boxer often faces problems in getting visas. MTK Global, under whose wings Waseem plays, is worried by his visa issues.

Waseem skipped the March 6 fight in Dubai because he was waiting for his passport which he had submitted for Spain visa. And that wasted much of his time. Now his fight has been announced but he had to leave the training in Dubai to rush to Pakistan to apply for Kazakhstan’s visa as there was no arrangment for applying for Kazakhstan’s visa in Dubai.

Kazakhstan has made the visa requirements so tough that Waseem will have to prepare several documents for visa on the one hand and will have to train on the other.

After getting his Kazakhstan’s visa, he will go to Glasgow, then Spain and Kazakhstan. “It’s really tough. I am worried,” Waseem told this correspondent.

He should have been issued an official passport by the Pakistan government as he is the country’s super athlete and is currently fifth in the world.

Waseem’s England visa will also expire on March 18. And after playing his fight in Kazakhstan he again will have to return and apply for England visa. “It’s a big, big issue. I don’t know what to do,” said Waseem, who last year won fights in September and November.