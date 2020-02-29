Coronavirus fear: District Emergency Response Centre made functional

LALAMUSA: On the directives of Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, District Emergency Response Centre in DC Complex Gujrat has been made functional.

In the wake of coronavirus fear the doctors, staff of Revenue and Rescue 1122 will available at the complex in three shifts. Meanwhile, a ward of 20 beds in Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital Gujrat has been also established and Consultant Dr Aitzaz Bashir has been appointed as a focal person.

According to notification issued by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Khurram Shahzad, the doctors and staff will remain on duty for 24 hours in Emergency Response Centre.

The notification added citizens will get information about coronavirus at phone No 053 9260010 of control room and action will be taken forth with on the information of any coronavirus suspect. According to the notification, Dr Atif Javed, Dr Javed Dilawar, Dr Mazhar Iqbal, revenue officers Munawar Mir, Maqsood Ali, Adnan Shah, Shahzad Shah, Abdul Rehman, Amir Siddique, Ahsan Elahi, Mian Zulifqar, Muhammad Ijaz and others, Shift in charge of Rescue 1122 Muhammad Saeed, CTW Muhammad Shahbaz Aqil will discharge duty in District Emergency Response Center.