Death of two newborns in BHU

KASUR: The District Health Authority has launched an inquiry into the death of two newborns at the Basic Health Unit, Pakhoki, Chunian. Reportedly, Nasreen Bibi and Haseena Bibi of Pakhoki village were admitted to the BHU where they gave birth to babies. Later, the death of two newborns had sparked protests on Thursday night. The protesters blocked the Depalpur Road near Pakhoki village by burning tyres and blocked traffic for many hours. The villagers demanded an action against the staff which allegedly caused the death of the babies. Later, the families of the babies protested against the alleged negligence of the doctors. On the assurance of local administration, the protesters dispersed. On Friday, the health authorities suspended LHZ Shazia Bibi for her alleged negligence and security guard Pervez for allegedly using abusive language with the bereaved families and initiated inquiry against them.